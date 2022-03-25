Hoteliers’ association sends SOS to gov Makinde over multiple taxes

The Oyo State chapter of Hoteliers Association of Nigeria, has called on Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to look into the issue of multiple taxes facing the hoteliers in the state, which is on the verge of putting some members of the association out of business.

The members of the association, who could not bear the hardship caused by the multiple taxes on their services recently cried out to the state government as the environment is becoming unfriendly and unbearable for business sustainability.

Speaking to journalists in Ibadan, the President, Oyo State Hoteliers Association, Chief Ayodele Ogundele of Davies Hotel, Ibadan, explained that for the past two to three…