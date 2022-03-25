Muslim Association of Nigeria visits, prays for Olubadan

A delegation of the Muslim Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ibadan branch, last week, paid a courtesy visit to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Moshood Olalekan Alli Balogun, at his Alarere palace in Ibadan.

During the visit, prayers were said for protection, good health and longevity for the king as well as prosperity for Ibadan, Oyo State and Nigeria in general.

The prayer session was led by the association’s missioner, Alhaji A.A. Amuzat.

The high-power MAN delegation, comprising about 30 elders and officers, was led by the chairman of the organisation, Alhaji I.O.R Abdul Ganiy.

Other members of the delegation are a former secretary to the government of old Oyo State,…