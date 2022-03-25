



Tribune Online

Okowa lauds Heritage Energy operational services

Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has lauded Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL), operator of OML 30 Joint Venture between the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and Shoreline Natural Resources Ltd (SNRL) for exemplary compliance with the local content policy of the state. Governor Okowa gave the commendation at the one-day Stakeholders Summit […]

Okowa lauds Heritage Energy operational services

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune