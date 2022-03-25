Police Inspector arrested for harrasing motorist in viral video

The police in Lagos State have arrested a police inspector, who was seen in a viral video on the internet, harassing a motorist over a tinted glass permit.

The new image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest in a statement, signed by him and made available to the Tribune Online on Friday.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police said “The Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that Inspector Dele Reuben, the officer captured on video harassing a motorist for the now-suspended tinted glasses permit, has been apprehended and is currently undergoing disciplinary procedures at the State Headquarters, Ikeja.”

He…