Police Officer allegedly stabs two to death in Bauchi

Operatives of the Yelwa Police Division of the Bauchi State Police Command on Friday had to use canisters of teargas to scare away hundreds of youths who blocked the Dass road in front of the Divisional headquarters to protest the alleged killing of two youths by a yet-to-be-named Police Officer.

The youths both males and females gathered in front of the Divisional headquarters burning tyres as well as using drums and water tanks to block the road forcing road users to divert into Yelwa, Kagadama in order to avoid the obstruction.

The youths were demanding the release of the killer cop to them trying to force their ways into the station a move that was resisted by the…