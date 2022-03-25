Police recover vehicle, gun, dog from fleeing robbers in Lagos

Officials of Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) earlier today recovered a Toyota Highlander, a locally made cut to size double barrel gun with three live cartridges, a dog (American Eskimo breed) and jewellery from fleeing armed robbers in Alagbado area.

Also found in the vehicle with the registration number AGL 276 AQ, were: two HP laptops, one NEC laptop, one LG TV, one iPhone 12 Pro max, one Elepac generator, two kitchen knives.

The robbers who were heading into Lagos around 2:20 a.m. from Abeokuta were accosted by Rapid Response Squad (RRS) officials on patrol at Adura Bus Stop, Alagbado. The four occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled in different directions.

The robbers,…