Police recover vehicle, gun, dog from fleeing robbers in Lagos

Officials of Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) earlier today recovered a Toyota Highlander, a locally made cut to size double barrel gun with three live cartridges, a dog (American Eskimo breed) and jewellery from fleeing armed robbers in Alagbado area.
Also found in the vehicle with the registration number AGL 276 AQ, were: two HP laptops, one NEC laptop, one LG TV, one iPhone 12 Pro max, one Elepac generator, two kitchen knives.
The robbers who were heading into Lagos around 2:20 a.m. from Abeokuta were accosted by Rapid Response Squad (RRS) officials on patrol at Adura Bus Stop, Alagbado. The four occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled in different directions.
The robbers,…
Source: Nigerian Tribune