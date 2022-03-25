Reps: Political appointees to steer clear of party primaries

LEADERSHIP of the House of Representatives on Thursday asked political appointees to steer clear of party primaries as stipulated in the disputed Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, as it expressed optimism that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will end in its preparation for the 2023 general election.

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Honourable Benjamin Kalu, disclosed this during the post-legislative weekly briefing in Abuja, adding that the Electoral Act is still active. Kalu also disclosed that the House will appeal the judgment of a Federal High Court in Umuahia, Abia State, that ordered the deletion of Section 84(12) by next…