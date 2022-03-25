



UNILAG Muslim Alumni holds pre-Ramadan lecture on Sunday

THE University of Lagos Muslim Alumni (UMA) annual pre-Ramadan lecture will be held on Sunday at the main auditorium of the University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos. According to the UMA president, Alhaji Shuaib Salisu, the 27th edition of the lecture, themed ‘Leadership Recruitment: The Missing Anchor in Our National Development,’ will feature the Chief Missioner […]

