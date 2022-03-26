APC: Anxiety as rumours swell of governors possibly dumping consensus pact

There was palpable anxiety at the Eagle Square, venue of the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as rumours swelled among delegates that some governors may try to upturn the consensus agreement reached on the national chairman position.

Speculation were rife Saturday evening that the lengthy delay in the take-off of the event was due to the threat by some governors to ditch the agreement reached on Senator Abdulahi Adamu as the consensus candidate for the post and instead were poised to direct their state delegates to vote for another person.

There was also the rumor that some were toying with…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

