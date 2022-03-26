Cultism greatest problems of Universities ― IMSU VC

The Vice-Chancellor of Imo State University Prof. Uchefula Ugonna Chukwumaeze has identified cultism as the greatest problem bedevilling universities in Nigeria.

The VC made the revelation when he received members of Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vicese POCACOV in his office on Saturday on a courtesy visit.

He said that if the problem of cultism is completely eradicated in the universities, it will offer institutions opportunity to pursue their aims and visions.

The VC exornerated the Imo State University as one of the universities in the country that has minimal cultism attributing it to absence of bushes arround the University.

He said that some tertiary…