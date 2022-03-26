Excessive vomiting during pregnancy – Tribune Online

During my last pregnancy, I vomited a lot to the extent that I was hospitalised for two weeks. Now that I am in my second month of pregnancy, I have started vomiting again. Kindly let me know what to do to avoid being hospitalised again.

Ibukun (by SMS)

Excessive vomiting in pregnancy (Hyperemesis gravidarum) is the most severe form of nausea and vomiting in pregnancy. The condition is usually characterised by persistent nausea and vomiting associated with weight loss This condition may cause volume depletion, electrolytes and acid-base imbalances, nutritional deficiencies, and even death. Severe hyperemesis…