Herdsmen invade Enugu communities, kill six persons

Last Thursday, invaders struck again killing six persons, including a pregnant woman, in an attack by suspected herdsmen in Mgbuji and Ebo autonomous communities in the Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Many residents in the communities were also said to have been missing while houses and motorcycles were burnt during the attack on seven farm settlements.

It was learnt that trouble started when some youths chased some herders out of their farms for allegedly allowing their cows to destroy hectares of cassava plantation.

In the ensuing struggle between the youth and the herders, some cows were said to have been killed, causing the herdsmen to launch a…