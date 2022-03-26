I want to stop smoking

As a long time smoker, I am trying to see how to stop the bad habit. Kindly advise me on what to do

Gani (by SMS)

It is important to first acknowledge that quitting a smoking habit is a difficult thing to do because of nicotine’s biologically addictive quality. In view of this, try not to be too hard on yourself during weak moments, as that can actually lead to a potential relapse. Some of the ideas to stop smoking include; the support and encouragement from your family, loved ones and healthcare provider as well as setting a quit date. Pick a date, put it on your calendar and remind yourself that you’re…