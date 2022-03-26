Lagos socialite who distributed petrol as souvenir sentenced to two years imprisonment, gets fine option

A Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court sitting at Oshodi has sentenced a socialite, Ms Chidinma Ogbulu, to two years in prison for distributing petrol as a souvenir during a party.

The Chief Magistrate, Kehinde Ogundare, convicted and sentenced the socialite following her guilty plea on Thursday and evidence by prosecution.

Ogundare held that the prosecution proved its case against the socialite beyond any reasonable doubt, according to a statement from Lagos State Ministry of Justice on Friday.

The socialite was first arraigned on March 14 for distributing petrol as souvenir during her installation party on March 5 at Havillah Event Centre in Lagos State.

She pleaded not…