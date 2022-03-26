Our team delivered on the assignment given us, Buni tells Buhari

Yobe State governor and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni has said his team met the set target.

He made the declaration on Saturday night in his valedictory speech at Eagles Square on the occasion of the national convention where a new set of national officers was elected.

The APC CECPC was put in place on June 2020 following the dissolution of the National Working Committee led by former Edo State Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the National Executive Committee of the party.

The 12-man team was saddled with the responsibility to reconcile aggrieved chieftains and conduct a national convention.

