PDP asks court to deregister APC, declare today’s convention illegal

AHEAD of today’s national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to declare the planned exercise illegal and unconstitutional.

The PDP is also seeking an order of court deregistering the APC as a political party, having failed to meet the requirements of sections 222(a), 223(b) and 225 of the 1999 Constitution.

It further asked the court for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising, communicating with, dealing with or having any business whatsoever with the APC as a registered political party.

