Saudi, NGO begin distribution of food items to vulnerable Nigerians

A non-profit organisation, Abibakr As-Sidiq Philanthropic Home (ASPH), in collaboration with the Eta’am Basket of King Salman Human Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, in Abuja, flagged off the distribution of 138 tonnes of food items to 13,800 vulnerable Nigerians as the holy month of Ramadan approaches.

At the ceremony, the president of ASPH, Malam Abdulrazaq Ibrahim Salman, said Nigerians, irrespective of religion or ethnicity, had been weighed down by the burden of high food prices and general food insecurity which had made their living conditions unbearable.

Salman, who was represented by the Vice President (Special Duties), Hajiya…