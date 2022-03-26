This is the story of a young man who won a lottery at the age of 21

He won what at that time was the largest jackpot ever in the history of the lottery; about $6.7million. He eventually lost every penny. He later acknowledged, “ THEY GAVE ME ENOUGH MONEY TO GET ME INTO TROUBLE”, BUT NOT ENOUGH TO MAKE ME RICH.

He narrated how he made very expensive mistakes, once he received the money, he quit his job, went on a shopping spree, bought a new Porche convertible, a Rolex wristwatch. Took his immediate family on a trip around the world.

He said the lottery changed his life. What I did with it afterward was the problem. He spent everything until he became bankrupt. His wife is now the breadwinner of the house.

