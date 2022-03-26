UPDATE: How 200 bandits shutdown Kaduna International airport — Workers

More revelations have emerged how over 200 bandits stormed the Kaduna International Airport on Saturday killing a security personnel of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

Workers who pleaded for anonymity told Tribune Online that the bandits that stormed the airport were over 200.

According to a staff, they were saying in Hausa ‘Zamu rufe airport ba jirgi da zai tashi'(We will shutdown this airport. No aircraft will fly in and out.

The staff affirmed that ‘the bandits who stormed the runway were over 200 and the attack started around 12:00am today.

“They started attacking the Airport around midnight. The bandits were alleging that the military personnel took…