Adamu, new APC Chairman taunts PDP

Former Nasarawa State Governor and new Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has taunted the People’s Democratic Party over the ruling party successful conduct of its national convention held at the weekend.

Adamu in his acceptance speech after the oath taking by members of his National Working Committee said the main opposition party was smarting to benefit over the rancour that trailed the election of APC national officers.

He told the gathering of President Muhammadu Buhari, governors and other chieftains of the APC that the main opposition party was not happy that the process was successful.

He said: “As we conclude this very successful…