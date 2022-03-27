Are EFCC and ICPC becoming irrelevant?

There is no bigger indictment in recent times than the one delivered recently by former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the Economic and Finance Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission, ICPC,- the two state agencies he created while in office to fight corruption.

These agencies, gradually turning to instruments of blackmail and sensational media trials, may have outlived their relevance when other countries are fine-tuning laws and procedures to plug loopholes and discourage corrupt tendencies.

At an international symposium, with the theme: ‘Leadership and Africa Narrative in Development and Progress of Africa, to mark his 85th…