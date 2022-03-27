At Ife, commonsense takes the back seat

A comrade, Tony Iyare, asked why I had not yet commented on the show of shame, as many have described it, at my – and his – alma mater, the erstwhile University of Ife (established in 1962 but renamed the Obafemi Awolowo University in 1978 in honour of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who died on 9th May, 1987). I gave Tony a few reasons. My plate was full. APC/Muhammadu Buhari’s Nigeria, more than at any other time in recent history, is a country where tragedy falls upon tragedy on a daily basis. And as our people would say, when a tree falls upon a tree, you first reach out for those on top before you can have the opportunity of getting to the bottom of the pot, as…