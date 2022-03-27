FUTA mourns as former VC, Prof Daramola, dies at 64

The Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) has expressed shock at the sudden death of the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Adebiyi Gregory Daramola.

In a statement from the University signed by its Registrar, Richard Arifalo, said the University received the news of the demise of Daramola with shock and sadness, saying FUTA has lost one of the builders and contributors to the growth and development of the institution.

According to Arifalo, Nigeria has lost an erudite scholar of international standing who exited the world at a time that his experience was in dire need for nation-building.

Prof. Daramola who served as sixth Substantive Vice…