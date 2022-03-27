Kaduna lawmaker settles school fees for 2,500 orphans, pays NECO for 180 students

The lawmaker representing Kaduna South in the Lower Chamber, Hon Mukhtar Ahmed Monrovia, has settled outstanding school fees of2,500 orphans in 250 Islamic schools across the constituency.

Presenting the N9 million cheque to the Islamiyya Schools, Hon Monrovia said, “Islam teaches about showing care to the orphans, and one of the best ways to do that is to shoulder the responsibility of paying their school fees among other kind gestures.”

He explained that since he was elected to represent the people of Kaduna South Federal Constituency, such gesture has been sustained, but this year he decided to increase the number.

He said a team was set up to carefully select 10 orphans…