NSITF gets 50 queries over alleged misappropriation of N87bn

The Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation has raised 50 audit queries against the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), which bothered on how the Agency reportedly mismanaged a whopping N87 billion without the necessary approvals or evidence of such expenditures.

The audit report also alleged undue ministerial interference in the management of the finances of the Fund in violation of government circular number ECD/P/230 of 18th October, 1996 which prohibited supervising Ministries from interfering in the finances of parastatals under her.

It could be recalled that a former Chairman of the Fund, Mrs Ngozi Olejime is currently on trial by the Economic and Financial…