Obey at 80: Music legend deserves all accolades —Asiwaju Fasuyi

As the 80th birthday celebration of the music legend, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi commenced with a special praise and prayer altar by his church, Decross Gospel Mission, on Friday, gospel ministers, including Adeke Gold, Yetunde Obanla and Ayorinde, have taken the celebration of the music legend to new heights.

One of the famous fans of the music legend and a business mogul, Chief Olayinka Fasuyi, has also promised that no stone will be left unturned to give the Chief Commander, as he is fondly called, a world-class celebration.

Fasuyi, who is the owner of Ibadan Business School (IBS) and conglomerate disclosed that Obey deserved to be celebrated as he steps into the class of…