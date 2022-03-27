Oyo APC chieftain slams party leaders over non-consideration members for national posts

Former Deputy national youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Afeez Bolaji Repete, has slammed some leaders of the party for not considering members of the party in Oyo State for offices at the national level.

Repete, while announcing his withdrawal from the Vice-Chairmanship race during the national convention of the party held in Abuja at the weekend noted that: “I would like to set the record straight. It has been the tradition of the southwest zone of our party that any state in the southwest without a sitting governor always has the highest office zoned to the southwest.

“But unfortunately, our leaders are not being sensitive to the plight of members from…