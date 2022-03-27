Robbers attack tanker in Lagos, steal 45000 litres of petrol

A gang of seven suspected members of a robbery gang some days ago hijacked a tanker fully loaded with 45000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol.

The police in the state rescued the driver of the hijacked truck, Falana Abiodun, and his assistant, Fatai Opeyemi, from the armed robbers who held them hostage.

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad who were on a routine patrol of the Lekki – Epe Expressway last Thursday intercepted the armed robbers during the robbery operation.

