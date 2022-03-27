Those who raided my house planned to kill me —El-Zakzaky

THE spiritual leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, has alleged that those who raided his house in Zaria came with the motive to kill him and his wife, but he was miraculously saved by providence.

He made this known while speaking with the BBC Hausa in an interview at the weekend.

According to him, when they raided his house in Zaria and began to shell his house with bullets, he knew their sole aim was to wipe him from the surface of the earth.

However, he remarked that they still lived with shrapnel in some parts of their bodies which the doctors overseas said could be removed.

El-Zakzaky who claimed that his leg and eye were damaged…