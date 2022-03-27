Three survivors of vessel’s explosion arraigned for murder, arson in Ondo

Three workers of an Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd who survived oil vessel’s explosion were at the weekend arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, over alleged malicious damage of property through illegal bunkering.

The three suspects, Anthony Nwuba, Orofin Pius Yomi, and Patrick Aganyebi were charged by the police for the murder of nine persons by setting them ablaze through illegal bunkering activities in the vessel and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 316 (9) of the criminal code.

The accused who survived the explosion in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state and staff of Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd were also…