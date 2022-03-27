We’ll clean up Benin moat, says Edo Commissioner of Physical Planning

Worried by the sorry state of the historical Benin Moat and Walls, the Edo State Commissioner of Physical Planning, Mrs Isoken Omo, has pledged to work with other ministries to clean the cultural heritage.

Originally constructed by Oba Oguola who built the inner ring which compromises of Ogbe, Eheneden, Erhuhunmse, Iyaro and Third East Circular in the 13th century, the outer ring was built by Oba Ewuare 1 in the 15th century to stop people from fleeing the kingdom.

Mrs Omo confessed that the deplorable state of the moat which has been turned into a refuse dump by some city inhabitants was a cause for serious concern to the state government.

The commissioner, however, disclosed…