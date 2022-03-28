Broadcaster denies two children from lover, tenders legal affidavit, DNA results

Calabar based Broadcaster, Kenedrick Kingsley Agwu, popularly Called “Fada Kane”, of Fad 93.1fm Calabar, has disclosed that he is not the biological father of Anthonia Duke and Paul Duke, two kids belonging to his girlfriend, Miss Marryan Effa.

Fada Kane has disclosed that he is not the father of the two kids he was told by his ex-girlfriend MarryAnn Efa, he is a father to. He then took to his social media handles, to publish court affidavits as well as details of the DNA test showing he is not the biological father of the two children.

The broadcaster wrote that, “This is to inform the general public that I,…