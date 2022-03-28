Building collapse kills two, injures many in Cross River

One of the classroom blocks at Diamond Grammar College, Ikang, Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River State, has collapsed, killing two students and leaving several others injured, during the Friday, March 25 heavy rainfall.

The tragedy occurred during the heavy downpour on Friday afternoon, while students were sitting for an examination in the school. An eyewitness explained that two casualties had been recorded already, while several other victims were being evacuated to a medical facility.

“I saw at least two dead bodies and several injured students being moved out of the school immediately after the building collapsed. It was a very horrible sight on Friday; everywhere…