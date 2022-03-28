Court rejects Abba Kyari, co-defendants’ bail applications

Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday, refused the bail request filed by the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari and his co-defendants in the illegal cocaine deal charges slammed against them by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The agency, on March 7, 2022 arraigned Kyari, a former Head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force and four members of the team, along with two other civilians on an eight-count charge.

After their arraignment, the defendants applied for bail, arguing that they were entitled to bail on the grounds that the alleged offences do not attract capital punishment…