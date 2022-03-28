Court threatens to strike out FG’s N2.9bn corruption charges against Okorocha

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, threatened to strike out a N2.9 billion money laundering charges filed against Senator Rochas Okorocha by the Federal Government.

The trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, threatened to throw out the case following the inability of the Federal Government to effect service of the charges on Okorocha as required by law.

For the second time, the Federal Government through its counsel, Mr Cosmos Ugwu, told Justice Ekwo that he has not been able to see Okorocha and serve him with the charges.

The counsel, who told the court that he would continue in his efforts to serve the former Imo state governor with the court papers, applied for another…