GTI Group creates new asset class as N5bn football fund debuts

THE Nigerian capital market opened a new vista of opportunities for the development of the Nigerian sports ecosystem with the launch of The Nigeria Football Fund (TNFF) by GTI Group, a leading finance and investment group. TNFF is a collective investment scheme or mutual fund that combines the regular advantages of a mutual fund with […]

