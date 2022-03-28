ICPC donates N150m hospital equipment to AE-FUNAI

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on Monday handed over a hospital facility worth N150million to Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo (AE-FUNAI) in Ebonyi State.

The Commission made the handover in Afikpo-South Local Government Area of Ebonyi through it Chairman, Prof Bolaji Owasanoye, who was represented by Nzebunachi Chukwuma, an ICPC Superintendent.

He noted that the project at Ebunwana Community in Afikpo South local government area of the state was tracked by Constituency and Executive Project Tracking Group (CEPTG) of the ICPC.

Owasanoye said the hospital which is fully equipped with state-of-the-art medical…