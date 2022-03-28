Ife indigenes/OAU feud: Community attributes crux of the matter to pending land dispute

Ife Development Board on Monday attributed the feud between Ife community and the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife to a pending land dispute between the community and the university since the emergence of the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tope Ogunbodede.

The board in a statement by its president, Mr Lawrence Awowoyin, obtained in Osogbo by Nigerian Tribune, explained that “the Ife community relying on the decades of rapport between both parties had drawn the attention of the university to the existence of some controversial parcels of land over which the university was laying claims.

“On the basis of land title documents in the custody of our community, we…