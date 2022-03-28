Military seeks more media support in tackling security challenges

THE Nigerian military has said that the media have a crucial role to play in promoting peace and stability of the country and has sought more collaboration in addressing security challenges, especially the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the country.

Director of Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor, speaking when he paid a courtesy visit to Abuja Bureau of Nigerian Tribune, reaffirmed the determination of the Nigerian Armed Forces to continue to maintain peace and defend the territorial integrity of the country.

Akpor was accompanied on the visit by

Commodore Muhammed Wabi, Deputy Director, Defence Information, Group Captain Emmanuel Iheoma, Deputy Director…