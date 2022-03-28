Robbers raid POS operators in Ibadan, kill four

Tragedy struck over the weekend, as suspected armed bandits reportedly killed four persons and injured several others during an evening raid at Ladeowo area, Omi-Adio in Ido local government area of Oyo State.

Tribune Online gathered that suspected bandits stormed the community in motorbikes and successfully raided the outlets of the operators of the Point of Sales (POS) machines in the area on Friday evening.

The raid which left in its trail the death of four persons including residents and motorcyclists otherwise known as okada riders lasted a few hours.

Our source revealed that business and other activities were paralysed during the period that the raid lasted as residents and…