Sit-at-home records compliance in Anambra

The sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to press home release of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from Nigeria detention, on Monday, recorded as usual in Anambra state.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, has ordered all public servants in the state to always report to work on Mondays, like other weekdays or risk sanction.

Since the resumption of trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the group had earlier called for a shutdown of businesses on Mondays, but later rescinded it.

Despite the rescinding of the decision by the agitated group, there have been fear of attacks on those who go to work, leading to…