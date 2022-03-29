2023: I will decentralise water system, rural electrification, roads if elected governor — Ex minister

Former Minister of State for Health, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo has maintained that provision of decentralised water system, rural electrification, rural roads will be his priority if elected governor of the state come 2023.

Chief Nwankwo disclosed this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital during his declaration to contest next year’s governorship election in the state under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, neglect of rural areas in Infrastructural development and white elephant projects is behind the bane of underdevelopment in Nigeria.

He added that rural areas are usually neglected by leaders in the provision of basic necessities of life like water, roads,…