AFAN urges Buhari to revive NFRA to ensure food sufficiency

ALL Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency revive the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) and Guaranteed Minimum Price (GMP) in the country to bring succour and food sufficiency to Nigerians.

AFAN National President, Kabir Ibrahim, made the call in his address while paying a courtesy call on the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammed Abubakar in Abuja.

He said there is no time to waste again in the government’s intervening in the crashing of rice price in the country that is already beyond the reach of a common man despite the trillions of Naira spent on the Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP)…