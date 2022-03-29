AfDB president mourns ex-FUTA VC, Daramola

The President of the African Development Bank(AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina has described the demise of the former Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Akure(FUTA), Prof Adebiyi Daramola, as a great loss to his family, friends, associates and the academia.

He said Daramola was a brilliant academic, who contributed significantly to the development of FUTA and university education in general.

In a tribute, titled , “Professor Biyi Daramola: A classmate, friend, and twin brother,” and sent to the bereaved family, Adesina said even in the face of a very challenging health situation, Prof Daramola never lost his voice, positive attitude, concern about Nigeria and…