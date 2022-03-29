Again, gunmen kill five, injure three in Plateau

Following a fresh attack on the Irigwe in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, no fewer than five persons were killed and three injured by gunmen suspected to be killers herdsmen.

It would be recalled that the National President, Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Prince Robert Ashi, at a press conference last week alleged the invasion of farmlands in the community by Fulani herdsmen and the destruction of farms and crops worth N500 million.

Piqued by the brewing hostility, Tribune Online learnt that the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Bathlomen Onyeka, on Monday, invited the Irigwe and Fulani to a meeting and impressed them on the need for peaceful coexistence.

