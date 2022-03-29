APC leaders implore Nigerians to get PVCs, garner support for Tinubu

All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in Kosofe Federal Constituency of Lagos State have declared their support for the presidential ambition of the party’s national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, urging Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The APC stalwarts made the unanimous decision during the official launch of Tinubu Support Group (TSG) at Ojota area of the state

The APC leader in Epe Division, Alhaji Akanni Bamu, said Tinubu has been instrumental to the success of many people across the country politically.

He added the time has come for party members to rally around the ex-governor to achieve his life-long aspiration, adding that it was payback time for…