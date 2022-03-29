Buhari assures on more efficient tax administration to boost revenue

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his administration’s commitment to an efficient tax administration in order to improve tax revenue in the country.

He gave the assurance while declaring open the second National Tax Dialogue Week, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

The President expressed concern at the current tax system in the country, characterised by fragmented administration, multiple and sometimes, overlapping taxes.

He stated: “In most tax-efficient nations, tax administrative processes and practices are harmonised within a single system.

“One key deliverable of this year’s tax dialogue is to promote synergy in tax administration among the…