Buhari hails Tinubu on 70th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari joined members, leaders and chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in rejoicing with the National Leader of the party and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 70th birthday coming up on Tuesday.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), on Monday, said the President affirmed the contributions of the party stalwart to the political, economic and social development of the country, setting a standard in leadership, governance and philanthropy.

It said as the former Governor of Lagos State turns 70, the President noted and salutes his courage, resilience, selflessness and…