Edo APC faults new ESIEC law, to boycott local govt election

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared the new Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (ESIEC) law faulty and to that extent, it announced its boycott of the coming local government election in the state.

The Edo APC emphasised that the ESIC law does not conform to the Electoral Act of 2022, and assured that it would contest the new law in court and also pull out of the election which the law is meant for.

Speaking through Peter Uwadiae, its Publicity Secretary on Tuesday, the party said it was worrisome that a democratically elected government would engage in activities that run contrary to the law, adding that there was no provision in this…