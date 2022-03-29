FEC receives organic agriculture policy for adoption, approval

THE Vice-President of Association of Organic Agriculture Practitioners of Nigeria and also the Country Coordinator of Ecological Organic Agriculture Initiative in Nigeria, Olugbenga Adeoluwa, has said that the organic agriculture in Nigeria policy has been sent to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval and adoption.

Adeoluwa who disclosed this at the Annual General Meeting of the Association held on Monday in Abuja, said the policy will address issues like production, processing, inputs, marketing, quality control, certification of organic products in the country.

“Nigeria is on the good track as far as organic development is, because one of the indicators of a country…